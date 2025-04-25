Bengaluru [India], : Royal Challengers Bengaluru seamer Josh Hazlewood delivered a match-defining spell to help his team edge past Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in their Indian Premier League 2025 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Hazlewood was named 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant figures of 4/33, as he used his accuracy and variations to break the back of the Royals' chase. 'Sticking to your strengths was key': Hazlewood reflects on match-winning spell against Rajasthan Royals

"First of all, it was about sticking to your strengths," Hazlewood said after the match.

"I knew the hard length was tough to hit on this wicket, mixing it up with the odd yorker, the slower balls, and the order in which to bowl them was the way to go," he added.

Hazlewood also praised the RCB bowling unit, highlighting how well-rounded the attack is.

"I love our bowling attack. I feel we have covered every base. Everyone has their days, and we are doing well," he said.

The Australian seamer also spoke about the surface in Bengaluru, noting its unique challenge for batters.

"The bounce is quite steep here throughout the whole tournament. Getting that score was phenomenal. I feel that was well above par and the guys did a really great job," he noted.

Coming to the match, RR opted to bowl first after winning the toss. A 61-run stand between Phil Salt and Virat kickstarted things off for RCB. Later, a 95-run stand followed between Virat, who made 70 in 42 balls, with eight fours and two sixes and Devdutt Padikkal . Despite some quick wickets later, cameos from Tim David and Jitesh Sharma powered RCB to 205/5 in 20 overs.

Sandeep Sharma was the top bowler for RR, while Jofra Archer also delivered an impressive four-over spell of 1/33.

During the run-chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi put on a quickfire 52-run stand, putting RCB under pressure early on. Later, Nitish Rana , skipper Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel kept firing, with the equation down to 18 runs in final two overs with five wickets left. However, Krunal Pandya removed Parag and Rana timely while Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal produced a clutch performance at the death phase, securing RCB an 11-run win.

RCB is at the third spot in the points table, with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points. RR is in eighth spot with two wins and seven losses. They have suffered their fifth successive loss.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.