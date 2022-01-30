Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Straight half-volley on leg stump I think': Starc takes brutal dig at Warne's on-air criticism; 'Doesn't interest me'

When the Australian left-armer dismissed batter Rory Burns on the first ball of the Ashes series, Warne said that it was a half-volley and did not swing.
Shane Warne (L) and Mitchell Starc.(Getty/AP)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 06:45 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Mitchell Starc produced an exemplary performance throughout the Ashes series, where Australia completed a 4-0 rout of England. The left-arm pacer ended the series with 19 wickets in five Tests and led the Aussie fast bowling attack amid the absences of captain Pat Cummins and senior pacer Josh Hazlewood at regular intervals. Starc was the second-highest wicket-taker in the series; only behind Cummins who ended with 21 dismissals to his name.

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne was critical of Starc prior to the Ashes, and even called for him to be dropped ahead of the first Test. When the Australian left-armer responded by dismissing batter Rory Burns on the first ball of the series, Warne said that it was a half-volley and did not swing.

"That's a half-volley on leg stump," Warne said on commentary for Fox Sports. "It's a great start from the Aussies and Mitchell Starc but as an opening batsman you gotta be able to hit that.

"You shouldn't miss that ball, a half-volley as a left-hander . . . I don't think there's any swing is there? There's no swing!"

After over a month, Starc talked about Warne's criticism as he received the Allan Border medal, which is awarded to the most outstanding male cricketer of the year. Starc took a subtle dig at Warne when asked about his delivery to Burns.

RELATED STORIES

“I think, what was it? It was a straight half-volley on leg stump I think someone said,” said Starc.

When asked directly about Warne's criticism, Starc brushed it off, saying: "It doesn't interest me at all. He's entitled to his opinion.

"I'm just going to go about my cricket the way I'd like to, and I've got my family support networks and I get to play cricket with some of my best mates, so I'm pretty comfortable with where I'm at."

