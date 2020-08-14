e-paper
Home / Cricket / Stuart Broad gets Babar Azam with a beauty - WATCH VIDEO

Stuart Broad gets Babar Azam with a beauty - WATCH VIDEO

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Stuart Broad dismissed Babar Azam for 47 on Day 2 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

cricket Updated: Aug 14, 2020 20:34 IST
Stuart Broad bowls a beauty to Babar Azam
Stuart Broad bowls a beauty to Babar Azam(Screengrab)
         

England pacer Stuart Broad got rid of Pakistan’s best batsman Babar Azam with a beauty in the post-lunch session on Day 2 of the second Test match at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

In the fourth delivery of the 64th over, Broad decided to pitch one up. He got his line right too. The ball landed around off stump and moved away ever so slightly. The line, length and the late movement squared up Babar Azam completely. The ball took the outside edge and Jos Buttler made no mistake behind the stumps.

That was England’s first breakthrough of Day 2. Broad’s delivery broke a stubborn stand between Babar Azam (47) and Mohammad Rizwan.

 

Pakistan had survived a shortened opening session without losing any wickets to reach 155 for five.

Beaten by three wickets in the first of the three-match series, Pakistan, who chose to bat, were in a sticky situation as they resumed on 126-5. But Babar Azam (45 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (12 not out) saw them through without further damage.

After the start of play was delayed by 90 minutes due to bad light and the opening session cut to one hour, they batted with discipline and authority in overcast conditions which favoured the bowlers.

Azam clipped boundaries through mid-wicket in successive overs off Chris Woakes and James Anderson, the highlights of an otherwise quiet session which saw the visitors add 29 runs in 15.2 overs.

