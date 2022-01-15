Broad yells at roving camera; fans on Twitter troll him, draw parallels with India skipper: 'Broad has done a Kohli'

England pacer Stuart Broad produced a hilarious moment during Day 2 of the 5th Ashes Test against Australia on Saturday when he was caught shouting at the roving camera after pulling out of his delivery run-up. Since the incident occurred two days after the infamous Virat Kohli-stump mic incident, the world of Twitter made sure of relating the two.

The hilarious incident occurred during the 63rd over of Australia's first innings right-arm pacer Broad, charging in to Mitchell Starc from around the wicket, pulled out of his stride after noticing the camera's movement right over the wicketkeeper's head. He then angrily pointed at the camera and shouted:

“Stop moving the robot” (referring to the roving camera).

Cricket.com.au shared a video of the incident on their official Twitter handle with a cheeky caption, which read:

“Not a fan of the @FoxCricket rover, then?”

WATCH| BROAD TELL OF THE ROVING CAMERA

Taking to Twitter, the fans made sure that nobody forgot about Kohli's outburst during the third India-South Africa Test. On Day 3 of the Cape Town game, following DRS controversially overturning an LBW decision against India, skipper Kohli had shouted at the stump mic.

England currently trails 0-3 after four Tests and their final game in Hobart isn't going well either. Despite reducing the Aussies to 12-3 in the first innings, they allowed the hosts to post 303. While Travis Head hit a 112-ball century, all-rounder Cameron Grene hit an impressive 74.

In response, the visitors find themselves reeling at 124/7 after 37 overs at Tea on the second day. Aussies skipper Pat Cummins has led the charge, picking up three of England's first six wickets on Saturday.