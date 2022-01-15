Broad yells at roving camera; fans on Twitter troll him, draw parallels with India skipper: 'Broad has done a Kohli'

England pacer Stuart Broad produced a hilarious moment during Day 2 of the 5th Ashes Test against Australia on Saturday when he was caught shouting at the roving camera after pulling out of his delivery run-up. Since the incident occurred two days after the infamous Virat Kohli-stump mic incident, the world of Twitter made sure of relating the two.

The hilarious incident occurred during the 63rd over of Australia's first innings right-arm pacer Broad, charging in to Mitchell Starc from around the wicket, pulled out of his stride after noticing the camera's movement right over the wicketkeeper's head. He then angrily pointed at the camera and shouted:

ALSO READ| 'Emotions do come into play sometimes': India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has his say on Virat Kohli's stump mic rant

“Stop moving the robot” (referring to the roving camera).

Cricket.com.au shared a video of the incident on their official Twitter handle with a cheeky caption, which read:

“Not a fan of the @FoxCricket rover, then?”

WATCH| BROAD TELL OF THE ROVING CAMERA

Taking to Twitter, the fans made sure that nobody forgot about Kohli's outburst during the third India-South Africa Test. On Day 3 of the Cape Town game, following DRS controversially overturning an LBW decision against India, skipper Kohli had shouted at the stump mic.

Here are some of the best reactions to Broad telling off the camera:

Should've told that to the stump mic. Seen that recently. — Hisham (@DRSisdrunk) January 15, 2022

This one, Board had every right to complain.

With Kohil, accusing SuperSport in South Africa for what happened after the DRS overturned decision was absolutely disgraceful. — Robbie Thornton (@RobbieThornton) January 15, 2022

Who is wrong now even broad has done a kohli now.... — SaiCricfan🏆🏏🎤🖋️ 🌱💂🎬 (@SaiKris75286313) January 15, 2022

First time I’ve ever seen the bowler pull out because something is moving behind the batsmen 🤣 this is so spoilt. — Ben Beech (@BenBeech22) January 15, 2022

The rover be like:

I’d move anyway coz My area of coverage is ‘broad’ !! 😜 — Mirza Nomaan (@Nkashrafi) January 15, 2022

Stuart Broad's hatred of robots will serve us well in the upcoming technology wars. #Ashes — Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) January 15, 2022

Stuart Broad yelling at a robot for moving has some serious Terminator 5 vibes @LiebCricket #ashes — Will Kearvell (@chickenkearv) January 15, 2022

England currently trails 0-3 after four Tests and their final game in Hobart isn't going well either. Despite reducing the Aussies to 12-3 in the first innings, they allowed the hosts to post 303. While Travis Head hit a 112-ball century, all-rounder Cameron Grene hit an impressive 74.

In response, the visitors find themselves reeling at 124/7 after 37 overs at Tea on the second day. Aussies skipper Pat Cummins has led the charge, picking up three of England's first six wickets on Saturday.