'Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor journalist': Furious Sehwag slams reporter for threatening Saha

  • Earlier on Saturday, Saha shared pictures of messages sent by a reporter forcing him for an interview before threatening the cricketer.
Virender Sehwag; Wriddhiman Saha
Published on Feb 20, 2022 10:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Sunday lashed out at reporter for threating Wriddhiman Saha for an interview after the veteran Indian wicketkeeper shared pictures of the messages sent by the reporter. 

"After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," tweeted Saha on Saturday night with pictures of messages sent by a reporter forcing him for an interview before threatening the cricketer.

Sehwag shared the tweet lambasting reporter, saying, "Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri. With you Wriddhi."

ALSO READ: 'On what grounds he has been dropped, can't tell you': Chetan Sharma on veteran's bleak future after SL Tests snub

Earlier on Saturday, Saha was dropped from the Test squad for the impending home series against Sri Lanka. 

BCCI selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma however remained tight lipped on the selection criteria that led to Saha's exclusion. 

“Look, age isn't something we give a lot of credence. On what grounds Wriddhi has been dropped, we can't tell you. But there comes a time when you start thinking about youngsters when you don't play for long. Also I don't know why Saha is not playing Ranji Trophy. That's not my jurisdiction and that's what state unit must look into,” said Chetan during the virtual press conference. 

Sunday, February 20, 2022
