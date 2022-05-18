Gavaskar, Hayden disagree during debate on Rohit's inconsistent run in IPL 2022: 'I'm totally happy to be proven wrong'

The Mumbai Indians endured their tenth loss of the season during their Tuesday night's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma's side came close to registering its fourth win of the season, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar's game-changing 19th over of the run-chase took the game away from MI. After Tim David's magnificent 18-ball 46-run knock put MI in driving seat for a win, Bhuvneshwar bowled a wicket-maiden to leave the side needing 19 runs in the final over. MI eventually fell short by three runs. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

One of the positives for MI, however, was the brisk innings from Rohit Sharma (48 off 36 balls). The Mumbai captain smashed two fours and four sixes en route to his knock and gave the side a strong start in the 194 run-chase.

Rohit had been going through a rough patch, having scored 266 runs in 13 innings; he is yet to score a half-century in the season so far. Ahead of the game, batting greats Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden spoke in detail about Rohit's form and debated over the potential reasons behind the lack of big scores for MI captain. In a few games, Rohit got quick starts but threw his wicket away.

“Shot selection. That's one of the reasons why he's getting off to these terrific starts, looks in no trouble whatsoever, gets to 30-40 and then the shot selection lets him down,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"I know it's an instinctive thing. You see the ball being released and then you play the shot. But sometimes when you predetermine that this is the shot that I'm going to play and the ball is not where you're expecting it, then you get into trouble. The ball is hitting the middle of the bat, it's just shot selection that has let him down," Gavaskar added.

Hayden, meanwhile, reasoned that mental fatigue could be the potential reason for Rohit's poor run.

"I think it's mental fatigue. When you are in that mentally fatigued space, it comes to Sunny's point. Where you start to go, ' Right, what's my shot selection?'. I think when you are little bit of mentally fatigued, you try to shake the system a little bit. You want to get it easier and that leads to the dismissals. And then it's a compounding effects, because then poor results lead to extra poor results," Hayden said.

"What fatigue are we talking about here?" Gavaskar asked the former Aussie batter.

"When you got constant play, and these guys are always playing. The reality is it is a very unique set of circumstances. We played our game and then we could go to a friend's place, we could get out, we could enjoy each other's company. What happens when you are in an environment of bubbles, and you are playing in such conditions for two years, it closes in on you. The expectations are there, because there is such excellence that gets demanded. I do feel for them," Hayden further explained his point.

Gavaskar, then, said that even as the players are in bio-bubble, they are with their family and that ‘sacrifices’ need to be made.

“If it's like a family, the environment, which is what they have, big suits, their family is with them, it's not like they are enclosed in a room. If they were enclosed in a room, then that's terrible. But when you play cricket for your franchise or your country, some sacrifices have to be made. Sacrifices like you may not go out to see a cinema, go out shopping. Because this is a sport which you love. But shot selection, it can't be because of fatigue. I think fatigue should not be given as a reason. That's my view. I am totally happy to be proven wrong,” said the former India batter.

