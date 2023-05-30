'If you score 0 or...': Sunil Gavaskar's blistering 'cherry on the top' remark on MS Dhoni after CSK win IPL 2023

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni scripted history by guiding Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to record-levelling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Tuesday. Dhoni's Yellow Brigade outclassed defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final-over thriller to match Mumbai Indians' (MI) incredible feat at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Dhoni, who is the most-capped player in the history of IPL, recorded his 250th appearance in the cash-rich league yesterday.

Sunil Gavaskar also shared his views about Dhoni’s IPL future with CSK(PTI)

The 41-year-old also earned plaudits for his brilliant stumping of in-form batter Shubman Gill in the recently concluded encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Rewriting history in the summit clash, Dhoni became the first Indian to complete 300 dismissals with the stumping of the GT opener. However, Dhoni had a forgetful outing with the bat as the CSK skipper was dismissed for a golden duck by GT pacer Mohit Sharma.

'Dhoni might have got out first ball but…'

Speaking to Sports Tak after the IPL 2023 final, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that it would have been icing on the cake if Dhoni had hit the winning runs for the Chennai Super Kings. “If he had been there to hit the winning runs, it would have been like a cherry on the top. But at the end of the day, being the team-man that he is, he would be very happy. He might have got out first ball, but his team went on to win the title and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters. Whether you score hundreds, take five wickets if your team loses, there is no fun. But if you score zero or might be smashed for 40-50 runs, if your team wins, that is huge,” Gavaskar said.

'Tournament like IPL can take a heavy toll'

After dismissing an on-song Ambati Rayudu (19 off 8 balls), senior pacer Mohit got the better of Dhoni on the next ball of the 13th over. However, Mohit's bowling heroics went in vain as Dhoni-led CSK chased down the revised target of 171 in 15 overs to win their fifth IPL crown at Ahmedabad. After guiding CSK to title glory, Dhoni also hinted at leading the Chennai Super Kings in the 2024 season of the IPL.

“A tournament like this can take a heavy toll on your physical and mental energy. It’s only fair for any big decision to be taken that you give yourself a bit of time after the tournament is over. My belief is that he will give himself a bit of time, sit down with his near and dear ones, and have a chat about what could be done. So, we can certainly expect a decision sooner rather than later,” Gavaskar added.

