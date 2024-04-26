Hyderabad [India], : The Sunrisers Hyderabad , which is having one of its more fruitful seasons in the cash-rich domestic league with five wins from eight matches, entered the IPL record books for the most number of sixes hit in a single season, at 100. Sunrisers Hyderabad enter IPL record books for most sixes in single season

The feat was achieved during the clash with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Though the Sunrisers went down to Bengaluru on Thursday, tasting only their third defeat this IPL season, they posted the unique record for clearing the fence the most times in a single season.

The Sunrisers have lit up the ongoing 17th season of the gilded, cash-rich domestic T20 league with their batting fireworks, with the likes of Aussie dasher Travis Head and his opening partner Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen, who has emerged as the team's middle-order bulwark this season, flattening rival attacks with their ferocious assaults.

The Hyderabad-based franchise achieved the landmark of striking 100 sixes in just their eighth match in the ongoing IPL season.

Even in the 2022 season, the Sunrisers raised hopes of achieving the landmark but fell agonisingly short at 97 sixes.

Earlier, on Thursday, the RCB won the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli got the team off to a blazing start in the powerplay. After a slowdown in scoring post-powerplay, Rajat Patidar injected fresh impetus into the RCB's innings.

Virat was dismissed for 51 in 43 balls, with four boundaries and a six, failing to capitalise on his fine start during the powerplay. Despite some quick wickets, cameos from Cameron Green and Swapnil Singh took RCB to 206/7 in their 20 overs.

Jaydev Unadkat and T Natrajan were the top bowlers for SRH. Pat Cummins and Mayank Markande took a wicket each.

In the run-chase, SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Except for Abhishek Sharma , none of the previous heroes for SRH, be it Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, or Nitish Reddy made an impact. Skipper Cummins and Shahbaz Ahmed did put up a fight, but SRH was skittled out for 171 in their 20 overs.

Green and Karn Sharma were the top bowlers for RCB. Swapnil Singh also took two wickets for 40 runs. Will Jacks and Yash Dayal also got a wicket each.

RCB is at the bottom of the points table with two wins, seven losses and four points. SRH is at the third spot with five wins, three losses and 10 points.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.