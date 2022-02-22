'Superking Forever': CSK pay heartfelt tribute to Suresh Raina after parting ways ahead of IPL 2022 - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday paid heartfelt tribute to their ‘Chinna Thala’, a.k.a, Suresh Raina after parting ways for the veteran Indian cricketer ahead of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Raina, who had listed his base price as INR 2 crore, had gone unsold at the IPL mega auction earlier this month in Bengaluru. He garnered no interest when his name was called out early on day 1 and wasn't recalled by any of the franchises for the accelerated session of the auction.

“Inside out since '08! Anbuden Nandri Chinna Thala @sureshraina3! Full in Bio! #SuperkingForever #WhistlePodu,” CSK captioned the video which they shared on Instagram capturing moments from his stay at the franchise since the inaugural season in 2008 while highlighting some of his key achievements with the team.

With 5528 runs in 205 matches, Raina remains the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL history. 4687 of those runs were scored for Chennai in his 11 years of participation for the franchise, making him CSK's top run-scorer ahead of captain MS Dhoni.

However, none, not even CSK went ahead placing a bid for 'Mr. IPL'. Franchise CEO Kasi Viswanath later explained that despite Raina being a consistent performer for CSK, the form of the player and team composition comes into play when forming a team.

"Raina has been one of the most consistent performers for CSK for the last 12 years. Of course, it was very difficult for us, no to have Raina but at the same time, you should also understand that the team composition depends on the form and kind of team which any team would like to have so that’s one of the reasons why we thought he may not fit into this team," Kasi had said in a video shared by CSK on their YouTube channel.