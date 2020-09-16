e-paper
Cricket / Suresh Raina thanks Punjab Police and CM Amarinder Singh after arrests made in relatives' murder case

Suresh Raina thanks Punjab Police and CM Amarinder Singh after arrests made in relatives’ murder case

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said three members of an inter-state gang have been arrested in the case.

cricket Updated: Sep 16, 2020 16:52 IST
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina in Pathankot after arrests were made in the case realted to the murder of his relatives.
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina in Pathankot after arrests were made in the case realted to the murder of his relatives.
         

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Wednesday thanked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the Punjab Police after the arrests in the case related to his relatives, who were attacked. The 2011 ICC World Cup winner had earlier appealed to both the Punjab CM and Punjab Police for help nab the culprits in the case.

“This morning in Punjab, I met the investigating officers who reportedly have napped three criminals. I truly appreciate all their efforts. Our loss can’t be recovered but this will surely prevent further crimes to happen. Thank you @PunjabPoliceInd @capt_amarinder for all the help,” Raina tweeted. 

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said three members of an inter-state gang have been arrested in the case. The attack by robbers had taken place in Pathankot’s Tharyal village on the night intervening August 19 and 20. While the cricketer’s uncle died on the spot after sustaining head injuries, a 32-year-old cousin of Raina passed away at a private hospital later.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said that the accused are a part of an inter-state gang of robber-criminals and added that eleven other members of the gang are yet to be arrested in the matter.

Raina had pulled out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) citing personal reasons.

(With agency inputs)

