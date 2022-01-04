'Surprising that India still doing well': World Cup-winning allrounder says Kohli, Pujara, Rahane are 'in the same boat'

After a dominant show in Centurion, India had a bittersweet day at the office when the action shifted to Johannesburg for the second Test of the three-match series against South Africa. Ravichandran Ashwin added a potentially valuable 46 and stand-in skipper KL Rahul scored 50 in an otherwise mediocre batting effort from India which saw the visitors getting bundled out for 202 in their first innings on the opening day.

India suffered a blow before the start when captain Virat Kohli pulled out of the test with an upper back strain. Rahul led from the front to notch up a gritty fifty but found no support from the other end. The struggling duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane also extended its lean patch with the bat, scoring just 3 and 0 respectively at the Wanderers.

Extra bounce from South African pacer Duanne Olivier resulted in Pujara ballooning the ball towards the point where Temba Bavuma took a regulation catch. On the very next delivery, Olivier removed another out of form batter Ajinkya Rahane for a golden duck, leaving India tottering at 49 for three in the first session.

Rahane had notched up 48 & 20 in the Centurion but Pujara's place has been under the scanner. The Test specialist batter has managed to score just 19 runs in his last three innings. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also highlighted the pair's struggle with runs and described their average as "highly disappointing".

"We are talking about senior players here, they have played more than 60 Test matches and when you have played that amount of Test cricket for India, you need to average more than 40. And if you look at their averages in the last 3 years, it has been under 30 and that is highly disappointing," Irfan told Star Sports.

While the Indian pace unit looks dominant at the moment, the volatile form of the middle-order is a concern. Kohli himself has been looking to convert his starts into big scores, having scored an international century back in 2019. The trio of Kohli, Rahane and Pujara hasn't been able to chip in with substantial contributions but Pathan pointed out India's hegemony in the longest format despite the struggles of senior batters.

A win in the ongoing Wanderers will also mark India's dominance in the longest format, having already won series in two of the four SENA nations barring New Zealand and South Africa.

"Surprising that India is still doing well despite Virat Kohli not scoring runs, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in the same boat. They need to start performing consistently because guys are waiting in the wings," Pathan said.

“You could say that that the time is running out for Rahana and Pujara because a guy who scored a hundred on debut (Shreyas Iyer) is waiting. He is not playing this game because of a stomach bug but apart from that, he would be saying in his head that 'look I am ready'. That is why Pujara and Rahane need to score runs. If they don't do that, surely, time will be running out,” he added.