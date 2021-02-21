Home / Cricket / Suryakumar Yadav comments on his maiden Team India call-up
Suryakumar Yadav comments on his maiden Team India call-up

Suryakumar was overlooked for the limited-overs matches in Australia late last year despite a fine IPL, leaving many in the Indian cricket fraternity surprised.
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:46 AM IST
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav in the dressing room.(MI/Twitter)

Feb 21 (PTI) Finally rewarded for his consistency, prolific Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav described his feeling as "surreal", a day after he earned a maiden India call-up for the upcoming T20 International series against England.

"The feeling is surreal," tweeted Surya along with his picture at the D Y Patil Stadium.

"So good to finally @surya_14kumar in Team India. Good Luck," wrote veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

"Finally the wait is over for @surya_14kumar congratulations buddy. Goodluck @ishankishan51 @rahultewatia02 for your debut guys," said former India seamer Irfan Pathan.

India are scheduled to play England in five T20 Internationals after the conclusion of the ongoing four-match Test series.

