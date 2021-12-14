‘When I saw the squad, my name was not in it’: Suryakumar Yadav opens up on long snub before India call-up

Suryakumar Yadav had to wait long before he finally got a break in the international circuit. The England series at home, which was played earlier this year, was his first outing in India colours and the star batter stamped his authority straightaway, kicking-off the journey with a commanding six to Jofra Archer in the first delivery he played in international cricket.

The 31-year-old in a recent chat with cricket presenter Vikram Sathaye opened up on his long snub from the national side, despite scoring runs in abundance in both domestic cricket and the IPL.

Suryakumar revealed he was certain that his name would feature in India's squad for Australia tour in 2020. The 31-year-old backed his performances in the 2019 and 2020 season of IPL to earn him a ticket to Australia but was disappointed when he was not considered for the tour.

He also spoke about his match-winning knock for Mumbai Indians against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, which featured two iconic moments.

First was a staring battle between him and Virat Kohli, a frame which left Twitter buzzing and his celebration after guiding his team to an emphatic five-wicket win over RCB.

"Almost half the IPL was over before that match (against RCB) happened. I still remember, the Indian team (for the tour of Australia) was going to be announced. I had a good IPL 2019 and 2020 season, and I scored runs in domestic cricket as well," said the right-handed batter.

"I expected that I would get a call. It was not an arrogant thought like ‘yes, I am going to get a call’. But, back of the mind, there was this hope that the long wait would end."

"When I saw the squad, and my name was not in it, I was a little disappointed. From my side, I was trying to do everything. I took my wife to the beach for walks, and missed a few practice sessions, as I was thinking about that (not being selected) only,” he added.

The 31-year-old, who has been retained by his franchise, also mentioned how team coach Mahela Jayawardene and Zaheer Khan, arguably one of game's greatest, had spoken with him to use the clash as an opportunity to make a lasting impression.

“One day, Mahela and Zak came up to me, and said that this was the perfect opportunity to prove myself as it was MI vs RCB. I said, ok, but back of the mind, I was lost and disappointed. I didn’t know what was happening even as the trainers and captain were speaking to me,” the cricketer further stated.

Suryakumar had then scored an unbeaten 79 off 43 balls, which featured 3 sixes and 10 boundaries.

