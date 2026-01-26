Suryakumar Yadav’s rediscovery gathers steam before T20 World Cup: 'Instinct took over’

Suryakumar Yadav has rediscovered his mojo at the perfect moment, with the T20 World Cup fast approaching. After enduring a lean patch last year, the Indian skipper has begun 2026 on a high, striking a couple of blistering half-centuries in successful run chases against New Zealand. His fluent strokeplay and clarity at the crease have been key features of the resurgence. Surya’s return to form is a major boost for India, who are currently enjoying a strong run in the format and shaping up well as they prepare to defend their World Cup crown. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav has returned to form in the ongoing series against New Zealand. (AP)

Suryakumar had blasted a 26-ball 57, his second fifty in as many matches after a 37-ball 82 at Raipur.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel highlighted the hallmark of elite batters while reflecting on Suryakumar's return to form, noting how a single impactful innings can often spark a complete turnaround. He pointed to the visible shift in Surya’s approach and confidence, underlining the contrast between his earlier struggles and his recent performances.

"This is the specialty of great players. We have been talking about this for a very long time that, for any batter, it's about just one inning. When that one good inning comes, they have the ability to build on it. The way Suryakumar Yadav was batting before these two innings and the way he batted today (Sunday), there is a massive difference being seen in that," Patel said on JioHotstar

The manner in which Surya handled the pressure in Raipur, after India lost their openers cheaply, was a clear sign that he is back in his groove. He took his time early, settled in, and then unleashed a flurry of trademark strokes to assert his authority and steer the innings. He continued the same in Gwalior.

Also Read - Abhishek Sharma predicted to break Yuvraj Singh's world record, hailed as ‘God’s own child'

"SKY is playing Supla shot naturally" Patel further broke down the technical and mental shift in Suryakumar's batting, explaining how confidence and rhythm have brought back his natural strokeplay. He noted that with runs behind him, Surya is no longer forcing shots, allowing instinct to take control and giving him the freedom to score all around the wicket.

"The Supla shot we talk about, he is playing that shot naturally now. Earlier, he was going in search of that shot because he didn't have runs behind him. If he had to hit the same ball over cover, he can do that as well. However, if he hit a six over fine leg, it means instinct took over," Parthiv observed.