T20 World Cup: 'Playing India is a chance to impress' - Namibia's David Wiese

There has been a fair bit of South African influence in shaping Namibia’s first T20 World Cup campaign into a successful one. But none more significant than from 36-year-old David Wiese, who helped them qualify for the Super 12’s with a quickfire 66 against the Netherlands and followed it up with all-round performances. Wiese is the only cricketer in the Nambia side to have played a T20 World Cup before. In this interview, he talks about his journey, Namibia's World Cup ride and facing India on Monday. Here are excerpts from the interview:

You played the 2016 T20 World Cup for South Africa. And here you are, at 36, playing another World Cup for another country.

Yeah, 2016 feels like a lifetime ago now. It's been amazing to be back playing international cricket. To be playing on a stage like this for Namibia has been a fantastic journey so far. I am grateful to be here and enjoying every moment of it.

How did this opportunity come about?

Ten years ago, Namibia would play in the South African domestic structure. That's when they got in touch with me when they found out that I was eligible to play for them because of my roots. We talked quite a bit, but I choose to play for South Africa then and talks just died down. When I signed the Kolpak contract (by this Wiese wouldn’t be considered foreign player because he was from a country with an agreement with the European Union) in 2017, I knew my international career was over. That's when Albie Morkel and the coaches here got in contact with me and said, “let's get your international career back on track”.

Can you tell us about the difference in scale, between cricket in Namibia and what we see in Test nations?

There are only five clubs and 16 contracted players in Namibia. (The) Rest are semi-professionals. This World Cup gives a stage to the next generation and hope that if they work hard, they can play. In the past if you wanted to get successful, you had to go and play domestic cricket in South Africa. Now we are rubbing shoulders with the best in the world and hopefully that can inspire the next generation.

Have Namibia achieved their objective with Super 12 qualification. It’s been hard work against the Test sides…

We knew we would be up against it. But it’s also exciting. Our first result in Round 1 itself against Sri Lanka was a bit of a baptism of fire. But we have established ourselves as the best Associate team by beating Scotland which is a great achievement for Namibian cricket.

You always had the all-round ability for T20 cricket. But you had to struggle to make your place in South Africa. How different has it been, being the main man here?

I wouldn’t say I am the main man of the team. I am just happy to help the younger guys out. I have probably got a couple of years left in me. I have got the most experience and guys have been open to come for advice. The team has got some quality players… JJ Smit is a fantastic ball striker, Ruben Trumpelmann, we know how destructive he can be. I am just trying to help them out.

Do you look back at your South Africa career fondly, or are there regrets?

I am always going to look bat at my South Africa career fondly. Growing up, all you wanted to do was to play for South Africa. I got to represent them at the T20 World Cup. Even when signing the Kolpak contract, I looked back at the time fondly as having had some of the best time of my life. I have been fortunate to represent two fantastic countries.

That Champions League game (2012 semis, 28-ball 61, Titans vs Sydney Thunders) put me on the radar and I made my debut for South Africa, I also picked up a five-for against West Indies. 2015 was a great year where I felt like I had cemented my place in the national team. I went on to play the IPL, the CPL. I have had my moments. People can argue that I didn’t fulfill my potential. But that’s how things go sometimes.

Your thoughts on playing India…

Playing against India is always fantastic. The support they have is amazing. Their players are the best in the world. And those are the kind of players you want to be playing against. A couple of guys can step up and impress the right people and it could work for them somewhere else. Life is all about opportunities. We are the underdogs but you never know.

You once bowled the fastest ball ever recorded. 173 kmph (it was due to a technological error in a CSA T20 match in 2016-17), was it?

173.6 kph. As far as I am concerned that’s the quickest ball that has been clocked. I will claim it. I don’t know how much truth is behind that. But I will claim it. Yeah, I am a bit of an older statesman now. I have realised if you don’t have the sort of high pace that some of the others have, you have to mix it around. For me, it’s about changing the pace. Thinking ahead of the batters. Thinking what they are going to do and try to counter that. Just be a bit more unpredictable. At the end of the day, if you nail your skills, it doesn’t matter if you nail your yorker at 150 or 120 kph, it’s still difficult to get away. That’s what I focus on, to get consistency with the ball.

