T20 World Cup: Win against India will take us closer to top-2 in our group, says ACB CEO Naseeb Khan

  • India will take on Afghanistan in their third game of Super 12 on Wednesday.
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Scotland's Brad Wheal during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Scotland in Sharjah.(AP)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 01:07 PM IST
ANI | , Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) CEO Naseeb Khan has said that winning against India in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup will take his side closer to cementing their position in the top two of Group 2 in the Super 12 stage.

It will be a change in venue for India after playing both their opening games at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as they will play Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

"Tonight's game between Afghanistan and India is quite important for both the teams as they both need two more points to keep their race to the knockouts up. For India, it's very crucial as it's a must-win one for them while for us too a win will take us closer to the top two of group. Furthermore, considering the good ties between ACB & BCCI, I will be looking for a good game between the two sides," Naseeb told ANI.

Asked whether ACB would seek help from BCCI in cricketing matters looking at political situation in Afghanistan, Naseeb said: "Yes, the political situation is yet to be redeemed in the country, but the ACB operations are going on normally and there isn't anything to be worried for. But still, we seek help & assistance from BCCI same as before."

Having faced the wrath of the fans as well for below-par performances so far, it will also be about pride for Virat Kohli's men as they play under his leadership in the T20 format for the last time in this tournament.

Wednesday, November 03, 2021
