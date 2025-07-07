Search Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Tanisha, Nazma top buys at DPL women’s auction

BySamreen Razzaqui
Updated on: Jul 07, 2025 10:52 PM IST

The four teams in the T20 league had a total purse of ₹75 lakh each and 83 players went under the hammer

New Delhi: After a successful day of bidding for the men’s edition, 83 players went under the hammer for the women’s auction of the Delhi Premier League on Monday. All-rounders Tanisha Singh ( 13 lakh) and Nazma ( 12.5 lakh), and batter Monika ( 10 lakh) and seam-bowling all-rounder Purva Siwach ( 9.75 lakh) emerged as top buys.

After a successful day of bidding for the men’s edition, 83 players went under the hammer for the women’s auction of the Delhi Premier League. (DPL)
After a successful day of bidding for the men’s edition, 83 players went under the hammer for the women’s auction of the Delhi Premier League. (DPL)

Tanisha’s services were acquired by South Delhi Superstarz, while North Delhi Strikers used their right to match card (RTM) for Nazma. Monika was bought by Central Delhi Queens and Siwach by East Delhi Strikers.

The four teams in women’s DPL had a total purse of 75 lakh each. A total of 171 players were listed. Marquee players were registered for 5 lakh, while players in the A category were registered for 3 lakh. Players in B and C categories were listed at 1.5 lakh and 75,000 respectively.

The marquee players are Soni Yadav ( 5 lakh) for Central Delhi, Priya Punia ( 10.5 lakh) for East Delhi, Ayushi Soni ( 5 lakh) for North Delhi and Shweta Sehrawat ( 10.5 lakh) for South Delhi.

“It’s a proud moment for us. DPL has been one of the few leagues to include a women’s edition from the start. This season we’ve expanded participation and strengthened the domestic structure,” said DDCA president, Rohan Jaitley.

“Over 600 girls took part in our recent club-level tournament — a big step for women’s cricket in Delhi. With growing interest and talent, we aim to add more teams and matches in the coming seasons.”

