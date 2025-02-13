Explore
    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 13, 2025 7:32 AM IST
    Tasmania vs Victoria Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 18 of Marsh One Day Cup, 2024/25. Match will start at 08:30 AM
    Venue : Blundstone Arena, Hobart

    Tasmania squad -
    Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Jake Weatherald, Jordan Silk, Macalister Wright, Nicholas Davis, Tim Ward, Aidan O Connor, Beau Webster, Bradley Hope, Jarrod Freeman, Mitchell Owen, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Raf MacMillan, Will Prestwidge, Jake Doran, Matthew Wade, Billy Stanlake, Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Kieran Elliott, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith, Tom Rogers
    Victoria squad -
    Ashley Chandrasinghe, Campbell Kellaway, Dylan Brasher, Harry Dixon, Josh Brown, Marcus Harris, Thomas Rogers, Will Pucovski, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Xavier Crone, Jai Lemire, Liam Blackford, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Austin Anlezark, Cameron McClure, Doug Warren, Fergus O'Neill, Mitchell Perry, Peter Siddle, Reiley Mark, Sam Elliott, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Tyler Pearson    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 13, 2025 7:32 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 18 of Marsh One Day Cup, 2024/25

    Tasmania vs Victoria Match Details
    Match 18 of Marsh One Day Cup, 2024/25 between Tasmania and Victoria to be held at Blundstone Arena, Hobart at 08:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Tasmania vs Victoria Live Score: Match 18 of Marsh One Day Cup, 2024/25 to start at 08:30 AM
