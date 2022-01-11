Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Tata group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsors from this year
cricket

Tata group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsors from this year

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday confirmed that TATA will replace VIVO as the main sponsor for the upcoming edition of the tournament.
IPL Trophy. File(IPL)
Updated on Jan 11, 2022 03:01 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

One of India's largest business conglomerates, the Tata Group, is all set to replace Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the Indian Premier League's title sponsor from this year, the event's governing council decided in a meeting on Tuesday.

"Yes, Tata group is coming in as IPL title sponsor," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the development to PTI.

Vivo had a deal of 2200 crore for title sponsorship rights from 2018-2022 but after the 2020 Galwan Valley military face-off between the Indian and Chinese Army soldiers, the brand took a break for a year with Dream11 replacing it.

However, Vivo were back as IPL tittle sponsor in 2021 even as speculation raged that they were looking to transfer the rights to a suitable bidder and the BCCI approved the move.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian premier league
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Omicron booster dose
Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP