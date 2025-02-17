Explore
    T.B.C. vs Gujarat Live Score: 1st Semi-Final of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25 to start at 09:30 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 17, 2025 8:32 AM IST
    T.B.C. vs Gujarat Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Semi-Final of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25. Match will start at 09:30 AM
    T.B.C. vs Gujarat Live Score, 1st Semi-Final of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25
    T.B.C. vs Gujarat Live Score, 1st Semi-Final of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25

    T.B.C. vs Gujarat Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Semi-Final of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25. Match will start on 17 Feb 2025 at 09:30 AM
    Venue : To Be Confirmed

    T.B.C. squad - Gujarat squad -
    Aarya Desai, Aditya Patel, Jaymeet Patel, Kshitij Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Priyank Panchal, Rishi Patel, Umang Kumar, Hemang Patel, Siddharth Desai, Tejas Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Het Patel, Urvil Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Rinkesh Vaghela    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 17, 2025 8:32 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Semi-Final of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25

    T.B.C. vs Gujarat Match Details
    1st Semi-Final of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25 between T.B.C. and Gujarat to be held at To Be Confirmed at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes