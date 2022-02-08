'Team can use me, always available': 31-year-old IND star raises hand for sixth-bowling option amid Hooda, Iyer presence

India middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday said he is ready to fill in as the sixth-bowling option, an area which India has struggled since the back injury to Hardik Pandya.

The 31-year-old while addressing a press conference ahead of the second ODI against West Indies said: “Yes (I can contribute with the ball), whenever I will get an opportunity, I will bowl and I have been regularly bowling in the nets, whenever they feel they (team management) feel, they can use me, always available.”

Suryakumar along with Deepak Hooda weaved a match-winning stand in the series opener on Sunday as the pair added 62 runs to help India complete the 177-run chase in just 28 overs. He returned unbeaten on 34 off 36 deliveries, which included five 4s.

India have already taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and the team will look to wrap up the series when they play the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the batter also stated that batting at the number five position is not a problem and asserted that he is flexible enough to bat at any position.

"I'm really flexible, wherever the team management wants me to bat. Yes, I have batted at No.3, 4, and 5, really happy with the way things are going right now," said the 31-year-old.

Suryakumar also emphasised that the team will look to carry forward a similar batting approach going into the next game.

"I think we have kept things really simple, we are going to bat in the same way we did in the first ODI. When we bat first, we have to go all the way and try and post a defendable score. The way we batted in the last game was perfect, the tempo and intensity were nice. There is nothing to change," added the right-handed batter.