Test batters feel the heat in increasingly crunched battles

Last week, South Africa became the first team to win a three-Test series without scoring 250. Their highest total in the series came in Johannesburg—243/3 in a fourth-innings chase—which was the lowest by a side to win a series of three or more matches. India’s inconsistent batting played a big role in this. After scoring 300-plus in the first innings during the win in Centurion, India’s batting got worse over the next five innings. They finished with a series average of 20.90—their second-lowest in a Test series of three or more matches since 2000 (the worst, 19.15, was also in South Africa, in 2018).

Batting averages away from home have always been lower, but in recent times batters have been prone to more failures at home as well. That more time spent at the crease doesn’t always translate to more runs or influence results was amplified best by Dean Elgar and Joe Root. The South Africa skipper faced 578 balls in this series—the most across the two sides—and had a strike rate of 40.65.

England skipper Root, in the away Ashes series, had a strike rate of 48.27 from 667 balls—only a shade fewer than Australia No 3 Marnus Labuschagne’s series-high 697 (S/R 48.06)—and still finished on the losing side. Tests are decided more in terms of runs scored than by the length of the innings played.

That’s where batters haven’t delivered for some time now. If the average runs/wicket is an indicator of a team’s batting strength, the overall numbers suggest a downward spiral. In six Tests this year, the average runs/wicket is 29.03. In 2009, it was a spectacular 37.84 runs/wicket. It hasn’t been promising in the last few years—27.58 in 2018, 30.83 in 2019 and 2020, 28.78 in 2021.

Historically, batting became easier only after World War I, when the average runs/wicket climb into the 30s for the first time in six decades of Test cricket. With not many great fast bowlers around, cricket during this phase was graced by Don Bradman and batting legends Jack Hobbs, Wally Hammond and Herbert Sutcliffe. The 1950s witnessed a runs/wicket slump to 28.6 along with a joint all-time low runs/over of 2.3. This was probably because too many new teams were finding their feet.

Between the 1970s and 1990s cricket was finely balanced. It not only witnessed the rise of great teams like West Indies and Australia, but subcontinent teams exploited home advantage to force more draws. Post 2000, thicker bats, better personal protection equipment and shorter boundaries emboldened batters to score heavily. At a time most of the action was happening on flat pitches and quick outfields of the subcontinent, it wasn’t surprising the average runs/wicket in the 2000s rose to a all-time high 34.17. The average runs/wicket in 2010 was 36.48 and in 2014 was 35.96. It was 33.47 even in 2016. But since then it has been on a free fall.

Despite the batting averages dropping, what’s interesting is that the change in runs per over—2.99 in 2021 compared to 3.2 in 2017—has been negligible. This means more batters are being dismissed cheaply now. An indicator is the number of centuries scored per year. Since 2000, 100 or more centuries have been scored in a year five times—119 in 2004, 110 in 2014, 105 in 2001 and 100 each in 2002 and 2005.

But this has been the trend in the last five years—92 hundreds in 2017, 68 in 2018, 72 in 2019, 26 in 2020 and 58 in 2021. Even if 2020 is an exemption as there wasn’t much cricket due to the pandemic, there is no denying that batters are finding it increasingly difficult to score hundreds now.

What has changed so suddenly?

The most plausible reason is that we have a glut of quality bowlers from Australia, India, South Africa and New Zealand who are making scoring extremely difficult. Shot selection and lack of patience have often been pointed out as factors but they didn’t seem to affect averages till at least 2016, well after T20 had become an indispensable part of the cricket map.

Playing surfaces too have undergone change. Indian pitches were largely slow and flat but some Test centres are now providing surfaces that are aiding fast bowlers and spinners alike. During the 2019 Day-Night Test at the Eden Gardens, all 19 Bangladesh wickets to fall to bowlers went to the pacers. In 2021 though, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin dominated the home bowling numbers.

With South African and Indian pacers averaging 20.13 and 24.58 runs per wicket respectively, this South Africa tour was another example of batters finding it really difficult to score over long periods of time. Given how this series and the Ashes have panned out, we are probably looking at another golden age for bowlers.

Batters have suffered and averages have plummeted, resulting in fewer draws and more four-day finishes in Tests. Since 2013, we haven’t had more than 10 draws per year. The numbers dropped to 4 and 3, in 2019 and 2020 respectively. And each of the three Tests in South Africa finished in four days. Test cricket may have progressively quickened, taking a toll on its duration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Somshuvra Laha Somshuvra Laha is a sports journalist with over 11 years' experience writing on cricket, football and other sports. He has covered the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 2016 ICC World Twenty20, cricket tours of South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh and the 2010 Commonwealth Games for Hindustan Times. ...view detail