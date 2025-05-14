New Delhi [India], : Following the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket, former India opener Shikhar Dhawan penned a heartfelt tribute to his long-time teammates. "Test cricket will miss you": Shikhar Dhawan pays tribute to Rohit, Virat after Test retirement

Taking to Instagram, Dhawan shared an emotional message, reflecting on the camaraderie and memories shared with the two modern-day legends of Indian cricket.

"Pitch par sirf shots nahi, yaariyaan bhi banti hain. Proud to have shared the field with two of the finest, @rohitsharma45 and @virat.kohli. Thank you for the memories, the laughs, and the moments that created history. Test cricket will miss you."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJnyJwxMB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Known for his easygoing personality and strong bonds within the dressing room, Dhawan has shared many iconic moments with both Rohit and Virat, forming part of one of India's most successful batting line-ups over the past decade.

His tribute underlines the sense of loss felt across the cricketing fraternity as two of India's greatest batters bid farewell to the red-ball format, bringing an end to an era marked by resilience, flair, and unforgettable milestones.

Rohit bid adieu to Test cricket last Wednesday, and a couple of days later, Virat bid his farewell to the format with a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Rohit made his Test debut against West Indies in November 2013 and since then, Rohit featured in 67 Tests for India, scoring 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties, his best score being 212.

He is the 16th-highest run-getter in the format for India.

After years of up and down performances des, particularly away, the start of ICC World Test Championship as a proper tournament revived his Test career as he went on to have a prolific run as an opener.

In 40 Tests during WTC history, he made 2,716 runs at an average of 41.15, with nine centuries and eight fifties. His best score being 212. He is India's top run-getter, century maker in WTC history and overall at 10th among top run-getters.

Whereas, Virat Kohli first represented India in Tests against West Indies in 2011 and in coming years, became the country's biggest ambassador for the longest format, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85 in 123 appearances, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties. He is the fourth-highest run-getter for India in Tests.

He also made a massive impact as India's most successful Test captain, winning 40 out of 68 matches leading them to numerous iconic wins overseas. As a leader, he developed a massive roster of fast bowling talent for India and was an advocate for top-level fitness and inculcated in the team a "win at all costs" attitude and ability to take on their opponents head on.

