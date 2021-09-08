'Thank you Virat Kohli. You're the biggest superstar in this planet': Shane Warne hails India captain

Legendary Australia cricketer Shane Warne was all praise for India captain Virat Kohli after they beat England by 157 runs in the fourth Test at The Oval to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Warne said Kohli is the biggest superstar in world cricket and added that the Indian players look up to him and support him unconditionally.

“They look up to him. He’s got the respect of all the players. They back him and they play for him. It’s important for a captain that a team plays for you. I think the way Virat conducts himself, we’ve all got to say, ‘Thank You Virat’,” Warne told in the post-match show of Sky Sports.

Kohli has time and again talked about the importance of Test cricket and stressed why all teams around the globe should prioritize the format. Warne highlighted that point and said Kohli is the biggest superstar in the world.

ALSO READ | ‘People said India would miss Ashwin. Kohli said, ‘No, we won't’: Naseer Hussain hails Virat’s captaincy in Oval Test

“He loves Test cricket and he’s made it a priority. India is a powerhouse in world cricket and you’ve got the biggest superstar in the planet, Virat Kohli, saying Test cricket is important, we’re going to Australia and win and we’re going to England and win,” Warne stated.

India set England a massive victory target of 368 and shot them out for 210 in the fourth test to put India 2-1 ahead in the five-match series.

They were particularly impressive in the second session of the final day when Jasprit Bumrah demonstrated his reverse swing skills and spinner Ravindra Jadeja kept bowling into the rough to trouble the batsmen.

"I think it's definitely among the top three bowling performances that I've witnessed as Indian captain," Kohli said after the victory.

"We knew we were in with an opportunity with Jadeja bowling from one end into the rough. The ball got scuffed up quite nicely.

"Our guys, when the ball is reversing enough, they become much more lethal and we exploited reverse swing perfectly today."