'That advice still helps me': Chahal reveals NZ legend's huge role in initial years; 'He used to send me bowling videos'

Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the mainstays in the Indian team since making his limited-overs debut for the side in 2016. The leg-spinner was briefly absent from the squad during the T20 World Cup last year but made his return in the shortest format in November, and eventually represented the side in ODIs earlier this year against South Africa.

Chahal was first selected for Team India on the back of consistent performances for Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, which he joined in 2014. For the next five seasons, Chahal worked closely with New Zealand's legendary former captain Daniel Vettori, who was the head coach of the franchise.

In a recent conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin on the latter's official YouTube channel, Chahal opened up on playing under Vettori and revealed how the presence of the former left-arm spinner as head coach helped his own game.

“He had become the head coach when I joined them in 2014. He was a massive help for me in my earlier days at RCB. As a bowler, as a human being, as a person with cricket knowledge, he helped me a lot. He never used to change my bowling style, he just used to let me know how the ball is coming out and whether it's drifting-in a lot and stuff like that,” Chahal told Ashwin.

"He used to pull me aside and make me bowl extra overs on open wickets. (Helped me in) Only those simple, small body movements. And I had to improve on that only. He used to send me bowling videos after 3-4 matches. But he never put me under any pressure on me as head coach.

“He clearly told me there are 14 matches in the tournament and it is a T20 format. You can have 3-4 bad games, but for those remaining 10 matches, the economy must be under 7. I don't want you going for 8-9 runs per over in seven matches and 7 runs per over in the remaining games. I'm giving you a 3-4 match margin.”

Chahal further revealed that Vettori's advice to Chahal on the importance of “wrist position” is something that helps him even today.

"He was my favourite left-arm spinner. I used to learn a lot from him on how to change my pace using the same action in the same match. I used to bat against him in the nets to learn these tricks. I couldn't read him at all.

“He told me that it's all about wrist position and by changing it in the last moment, it would become difficult for batsman to read it. Then I realised that you don't have to change the action and the only key factor is the wrist position. To this date, that advice still helps me,” said Chahal.

