‘That is going to be the case’: Ex-AUS spinner reveals why 'bullish' Australia will beat India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India started 2023 on an emphatic note, securing resounding wins over Sri Lanka and followed it up by producing a stellar show against New Zealand. While the final T20I is still left, Team India is all set for their next assignment, which is the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting from February 9 in Nagpur.

Australia are comfortably placed at the top of the rankings in the longer format, but the series will be a big challenge for Pat Cummins, who will be hoping to end Australia's drought on Indian soil. The Kangaroos are yet to clinch a Test series in India since 2004-05.

Also Read | 'Rishabh Pant drove me nuts. I stopped giving him suggestions and inputs': Ex-India coach makes staggering claim

As we draw close to the blockbuster event, there have been many predictions passed by former Australian cricketers in favour of Cummins and Co. The latest member to claim the same if former Australian spinner Steve O’Keefe, who during an interaction with Australian media backed the players, who have already toured India to perform exceedingly well in the series.

“I think they went the sucker punch first-up where they could get ahead in the series,” the ex-cricketer told the Herald and The Age. “I’m so bullish about this team,” he further said.

“A lot of those guys who are part of that (2017) experience would have learned so much from that. At times we got close, and the next time becomes a little bit easier. I believe that is going to be the case this time.

“We’re going over with a strong batting group who play spin really well. Marnus (Labuschagne) hasn’t played over there but is a good player of spin, we’ve seen that already. Cameron Green is elite, so I feel this group is strong.”

Recalling Australia's heroics in Pune back when they travelled to the country in 2017, O'Keefe said: “The pitch spun a great deal. Steve played an amazing innings.”

Also Read | 'You didn't do a favour to Pakistan': Shoaib Akhtar snaps at PCB, Mohammad Amir amid calls of international return

Steve Smith was the captain of Australia then and had scored a match-winning 109, thus helping his side eke a monstrous 333-run victory. However, India bounced back and won two of the remaining three Tests.

“It’s just interesting over there, you’ve just got to get ahead of the game, and it’s very hard to get ahead in India. But that’s the key.

“They very rarely give you an opportunity. And when you can sniff it, you’ve got to take full advantage of it. You’ve got to try and find a way to accelerate the game, so you’re so far ahead of them that they’re coming from well behind,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON