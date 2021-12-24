'That knock was crucial, helped us win a Test match': Rahul opens up on India's middle-order selection for SA series

One of the biggest selection conundrum for India ahead of the anticipated three-match Test series against South Africa is the middle-order combination. India have to choose between the very experienced Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari for the No.5 role and stand-in vice-captain KL Rahul has admitted the decision to be tough one before opening up on each of the batter's credentials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahane has been India's mainstay No.5 for years in Test cricket, putting up some of his best numbers in challenging overseas conditions. However, his career average has plummeted to 39.01, the worst he has registered since February 2014. His knocks of 35 and 4 in the home Test series opener against New Zealand last last month added to his average of just 24 in the last 16 Tests which does include that magnificent Melbourne ton last December against Australia.

Iyer meanwhile added to India's selection headache with his scores of 105 and 65 in the Kanpur Test against the Blackcaps while the competition also includes Vihari, who was sent away on India A duty to South Africa last month where he scored three half-centuries. Vihari has also played as India's extra batter in the line-up in overseas conditions over the last few years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: 'Virat's press conference created a storm, Sourav got dragged into it': Ganguly's former teammate on Kohli captaincy row

Asked about the conundrum during the virtual press conference two days ahead of the Centurion opener, Rahul recalled Rahane's contribution in the MCG Test and his valiant fifty-run stand alongside Cheteshwar Pujara at Lord's both of which helped India win crucial Tests in the last 12 months.

“It is a very difficult decision to make, obviously. Ajinkya has been a very important part of our Test team and he has played very crucial knocks in his career. In the last 15-18 months, if I can think back, his knock in Melbourne was really crucial and helped us win a Test match. That partnership with Pujara at Lord’s in the second innings, where he got a fifty, was really important. That ended up in us winning the Test match. So he has been a key player of us in that middle-order," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul also talked about Vihari and Iyer's efforts in Test cricket before revealing that the team will have a chat regarding the middle-order selection on Saturday.

“Shreyas, obviously, has taken his chances. He played a brilliant knock in Kanpur, got a hundred. So he is very excited and Hanuma (Vihari) has also done well for us. It’s a tough decision but we’ll start having the chat probably today or tomorrow. You’ll get to know in a couple of days’ time,” he added.

Rahul, who ahs been named as the vice-captain in place of injured Rohit Sharma, laso talked about another selection headache pertaining to whether India should play an extra batter to go in with the five-bowler strategy.

“Every team wants to pick up 20 wickets. That’s the only way you can win a Test match. We have definitely used that tactic and it has helped us in every Test match that we have played away from India. The workload also becomes slightly easier to manage with five bowlers. When you have that kind of quality, you might as well use it."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}