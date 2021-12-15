'That mindset has never changed and it never will': Virat Kohli underlines his role in Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid era

For the first time in almost five years, Virat Kohli will play in an Indian team but not as its captain. Yes, the change of guard in Indian cricket with Rohit Sharma as captain and Rahul Dravid as coach, will see Kohli revert to the batter, and although he will continue to be a leader of the group in many ways, this is an opportunity for Virat the batter to rediscover the form which made him a modern-day great.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the eve of the Indian team's departure for South Africa, Kohli on Wednesday, while addressing a press conference spoke about his role in the new era of Indian cricket. The star India batter pointed out that even though he is no longer the captain, it will not come in the way of his fierce determination of performing well for the Indian team, something he has followed his entire career.

Also Read | Five key takeaways from Virat Kohli's first blockbuster press conference since getting sacked as India's ODI captain

"My responsibility is to push the team in the right directions, something that I've always looked to do even before I became captain. So that mindset has never changed and it will never change," said Kohli.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli pointed out that captain Rohit and coach Dravid will receive his full support while praising the leadership and coaching styles of both.

Also Read | ‘Statements by Virat in press conference were shocking’: Ex-national selector irked by current mess in Indian cricket

"Rohit is a very able captain, and very, very tactically sound. We've seen that in the games he's captained for India and in the IPL [with Mumbai Indians] as well. And along with Rahul bhai, who is a very, very balanced coach (and) great man-manager. Both of them will have my absolute support and my contribution in whatever vision they set for the team," added Kohli.

"I will be there to support that 100 percent and continue to be a guy who can push the team in the right direction going forward in ODIs and T20Is."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}