‘That’s our practice t-shirt from 2003 and he’s still wearing it in 2017’: Yuvraj Singh pulls Javagal Srinath’s leg

cricket

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 08:00 IST

Javagal Srinath celebrated his 51st birthday on Monday and while he received his share of birthday wishes from the cricketing fraternity, Yuvraj Singh, his former India teammate had a special message to share. Yuvraj on Monday posted a video on his Twitter handle, wishing Srinath on his birthday, but in the clip, let out a secret of the former India fast bowler.

The video is from the year 2017, as Yuvraj mentions, in which Srinath is working out on the treadmill wearing a t-shirt that vividly strikes the mind. Yuvraj fills the fan in, revealing that the t-shirt Srinath is wearing is in fact from the early 2000s.

“That’s our match referee Javagal Srinath. He’s wearing a t-shirt, our practice t-shirt in 2003, and it’s 2017, and he’s still wearing it. That’s called dedication for India,” Yuvraj said in the video. The camera then panned to Srinath, and the former India quick reminded Yuvraj not to share the clip.

Couldn’t resist putting this on social media to show your love for team India 🤪 to one of our Indian legends, glad to have shared the dressing room with you! Happy B’day #JavagalSrinath! I’m sure your teammates would love to see your video @Sachin_RT @SGanguly99 @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/Z2zPgYPDcU — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 31, 2020

Srinath emerged as India’s best fast bowler of the 1990s. He ended his 12-year-long career in 2003 with 315 ODI wickets from 229 matches, and 236 wickets from 67 Tests.

The 2003 World Cup in which India finished runner-up was Srinath’s last series for India and he went out on a high claiming 16 wickets in the tournament.