Home / Cricket / 'That speaks to a player of highest order': WI legend reserves ultimate praise for 'one of the all-time greats' Rohit
cricket

'That speaks to a player of highest order': WI legend reserves ultimate praise for 'one of the all-time greats' Rohit

After missing international cricket for almost two months due to injury, Rohit came back to score an impressive 51-ball 60.
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his half century during the first ODI match between India and West Indies, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad(ANI)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:22 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

West Indies cricket legend Ian Bishop reserved the ultimate praise for India's new captain Rohit Sharma following his impressive knock of 60 runs during the first ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Bishop hailed Rohit as “one of the all-time greats of the format”.

It was Rohit's first international series since the last week of November, following which he was sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to recover from a hamstring injury he incurred during the home series against West Indies. 

Rohit missed the whole of South Africa tour as he failed to recover, hence missing his first assignment as Test vice-captain and ODI skipper. But he returned strong on Sunday to lace 10 boundaries and a solitary six to score a 51-ball 60. 

Impressed with his comeback knock, Bishop was effusive in his praise for Rohit during his conversation with Star Sports. 

“It was typical of Rohit Sharma that we have seen of late. His timing was superb and balance very good. The only thing that we can say and what amazed me more was that the fact that he was out of active cricket for such a long period of time and to come back and play like that speaks to a player of the highest order. But really, watching him over the years, he is a superb player, one of the all-time greats in this format,” he said. 

En route to his 60, Rohit also stitched a crucial 84-run opening stand alongside Ishan Kishan which played a crucial role in helping India complete the chase of 177 in just 28 overs. 

India won by 6 wickets, in what was the nation's 1000th ODI match, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The second ODI will be played on February 9 at the same venue. 

Topics
india vs west indies rohit sharma
