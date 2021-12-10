'That was the game changer': Rohit reveals how he prepared for first England trip as Test opener

India's newly appointed ODI skipper Rohit Sharma spoke about his recent red-ball stint in England, where he finished as the team's top-run getter. The seasoned opener notched up 368 runs in four Tests including a ton at the Oval that helped India clinch a series-leading victory.

Rohit underlined the team's preparation to prepare for English conditions, and credited throwdown specialists for helping him equip the in-swinging deliveries. Coming off a disappointing show in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, it was Rohit's first trip to the Old Blighty as a Test opener and he passed it with flying colours.

"A lot of credit goes to the preparation that we had. We had 15-20 days to prepare after the WTC (For the England Test series). Having travelled to England so many times, we understand what to expect -- from the team, and the conditions. I know what would come at me," Rohit said on the show Backstage with Boria.

"I trained in that fashion; I trained my mind that James Anderson will hold the new ball and try to swing the ball away from me, and one odd ball will come onto the pad. So how do I prepare for that?"

"Luckily, we have a throwdown guy, Daya, who played a big part in getting my preparation right, along with Vikram, Raghu and all the others. The throwdown guys are so accurate in executing what's going to come from the opposition. Raghu is someone who bowls the back of the length, tries to nick the ball around. Daya swings the ball up front. We've got a left-armer as well, from Sri Lanka. All these guys are specifically trained, they know what to do," he added.

Rohit termed the assistance from throwdown guys as a "game-changer", adding that he tinkered with his stance to adapt to the English conditions. He kept his hands close to the body, worked on his defence and the art of leaving the ball.

"These guys are the ones who actually I want to give a lot of credit to, for whatever I did in England. I can only talk about myself, but the other guys like KL (Rahul) will probably say the same thing. For me, personally, that was the gamechanger," told Rohit.

"The 15-20 days I got to prepare in that fashion -- keep defending, keep leaving the ball -- helped."

"I changed certain aspects of my stance as well, about how I want to get ready before the ball is delivered. Keeping hands close to the body -- while doing that, my wrist hurt very much because I was never used to doing something like that. But I was prepared for it; this was nothing compared to the success or confidence I received," he further said.

Rohit, who has also been promoted as the Test vice-captain, will play a key role in India's upcoming tour of South Africa, starting December 26. The team will play three Tests in South Africa, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion, with the subsequent two matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town.