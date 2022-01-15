'Didn't see that coming': Jaffer, Pathan, Raina lead tributes on Twitter after Kohli steps down from Test captaincy

In a bombshell development on Saturday, India's Test skipper Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down from the leadership role following the team's series defeat against South Africa. The 33-year-old Kohli shared a statement on his social media to relinquish the Test captaincy, leaving the fans in disbelief.

Kohli, who had held the Test captaincy role on a permanent basis since 2015, shared a heartfelt note and thanked the BCCI for giving him the opportunity of leading the side in whites. He also thanked former coach Ravi Shastri and ex-India skipper MS Dhoni.

“It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now,” he wrote.

Kohli finishes as the most successful captain of the country. With a staggering win-loss record of 40-17 in 68 matches, the right-hander was the greatest India has ever had.

Reacting to the development, forme cricketers took to Twitter to share their views on Kohli's decision

Here's are some of them:

When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that's how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign @imVkohli 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/My2MOXNwMc — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 15, 2022

Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket & India. Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope he’d continue to shine for India as a player. pic.twitter.com/W9hJGAYqhv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 15, 2022

Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli ‘s name will be up there,not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2022

Indian cricket always had a leader who added a different value to the team and inculcated some of their characteristics to make a difference. Virat will always be remembered as an aggressive leader who changed the way everyone looked at fitness. #thankyouVirat 😇 https://t.co/9sBa0KBy0V — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) January 15, 2022

Kohli stepped down as Test Captain 🤔🤨🧐 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 15, 2022

Kohli is so far the most successful Test skipper India has ever seen. After all, it was under him that the country won its first-ever Test series in Australia.

Moreover, they inched ahead to take an unassailable 2-1 lead against England with one match to go. That feat in the 2021 series including wins at Lord's and the Oval. He took the side to the inaugural World Test Championship final and guided the nation to its maiden Test triumph at Centurion in South Africa.

Under him, the side only drew 11 Tests.