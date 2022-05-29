'That's the attitude we need. He has so much energy. He's always in the game': IPL legend's big praise for Riyan Parag

The ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed a lot of impressive performances. Veterans and legends of the sport have talked about quite a few youngsters for their superb batting shows throughout the tournament, some have talked about the impressive bowling display from young pacers. But only a few mentioned about good fielding performances and IPL legend and former Mumbai Indians cricketer Lasith Malinga was all praise for Rajasthan Royals youngster Riyan Parag for the very same. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this week, Parag had broken CSK star Ravindra Jadeja's record for the most catches in a single season by a fielder (non-wicketkeeper). And Malinga hailed Parag's superb fielding efforts throughout the season and praised his positive attitude which he maintained despite limited opportunities with the bat and with the ball.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR: From Jos Buttler to David Miller, 6 players to watch out in the all-important title clash

“I have really been enjoying Riyan’s fielding in the last 15 matches. He has so much energy, he is so much athletic. He is always in the game,” the RR bowling coach said in a video uploaded on RR’s official Instagram handle.

“We all know he didn’t get too many opportunities to bat. But the energy he brings with his game on the field is amazing. I don’t think you can see it in any other team. I am so happy with the energy and attitude that he brings to the team. This is the attitude we need,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 16 games this season, Parag has scored 168 runs at a strike rate of 143.58 with one half-century knock. He has been part of the franchise since 2019.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, are all set for the blockbuster IPL 2022 final against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. After finishing second in the league, Rajasthan took a detour, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second Qualifier, before heading into the final.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON