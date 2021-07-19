The Hundred Live Streaming: When and where to watch The Hundred in India live on TV and Online

The Hundred Live Streaming: The competition will give equal weight to both men's and women's sides, with almost all the matches taking place as back-to-back men’s and women’s matches at the same venue on the same day. Cricketing greats such as Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Rashid Khan, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow, among others, feature in this action-packed competitive format. The competition will also feature five Indian players across women’s teams - Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues. The eight brand new city-based teams are Birmingham Phoenix (Edgbaston), London Spirit (Lord's), Manchester Originals (Emirates Old Trafford), Northern Superchargers (Emerald Headingley), Oval Invincibles (Kia Oval), Southern Brave (Ageas Bowl), Trent Rockets (Trent Bridge) and Welsh Fire (Sophia Gardens).

Here is all you need to know about The Hundred cricket tournament:

Where will The Hundred cricket tournament take place?

The Hundred cricket tournament will take place at various venues in England. The first match will be played on July 21 between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals at the Kia Oval.

At what time does The Hundred cricket tournament begin?

The Hundred cricket tournament will begin at 11:00 PM, 11:30 PM, and 3:30 AM on match days. The tournament begins on July 21.

Where and how to watch live coverage of The Hundred cricket tournament?

The The Hundred cricket tournament will be aired live on FanCode.

How to watch The Hundred cricket tournament online and mobile?

The online streaming of The Hundred cricket tournament will be available on FanCode. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of The Hundred on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

