'The lesser overs he gets, the better it is': Nehra explains why Rishabh Pant isn't suited for middle-order position

Nehra explained why the Indian player isn't well-suited to play in the middle-order at the moment.
Ashish Nehra; Rishabh Pant(Getty/PTI)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 02:03 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rishabh Pant came to bat at no.5 in the second T20I against West Indies on Friday and smashed a quickfire unbeaten 52 off just 28 deliveries. The left-handed batter, who arrived at the crease in the 14th over of the game, forged a 76-run partnership with Venkatesh Iyer to take India's score to 186/5 in 20 overs. The side eventually secured an 8-run victory in the game to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

In the first game of the series, Pant batted at no.4; however, Suryakumar's prowess against spinners could've been the reason behind his the latter's promotion in Friday's T20I. Former Indian bowler Ashish Nehra expressed his delight at the decision, adding that Pant's playing style is suited to a lower-middle order role.

“Today, they went with the match-up. Suryakumar Yadav is good against spin, so it was good to see that he was sent at no.4. He got out but it happens,” Nehra said on Cricbuzz.

“We have all seen how Rishabh Pant played, the type of strokes he plays. The lesser overs he gets, the better it is. I don't want to discuss much about his ability to hit, because we are already doing it for 3-4 years now. But it might take him more time to polish the ability to build the innings. So, a position in lower order is better for him. Alternatively, you send him at top. For now, he is not a player who can play in the middle-order,” Nehra further said.

Following the second T20I, it was reported Pant will miss the third and final game of the series against West Indies, as well as the Sri Lanka T20Is as he has been given bio-bubble break by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In addition to Pant, former India captain Virat Kohli has also been given a similar break.

