'The moment he slipped, he picked himself up': Gavaskar lauds India star's 'hard work'; 'Not resting on his laurels'

Team India produced a magnificent performance in the first T20I of the series against Sri Lanka, defeating the side by 62 runs. The side had set a 200-run target as it batted first and restricted the Lankans to 137/6 in 20 overs, as the bowlers stepped up to confine the visitors' batting lineup.

It was an all-round show from the bowling lineup with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Venkatesh Iyer taking two wickets each, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja picking one.

Bhuvneshwar bowled only two overs -- both at the start -- and made an instant impact as he picked a wicket on the first delivery of the innings. The Indian senior bowler had endured a poor outing in the ODI series against South Africa last month where he returned wicketless in two matches. He also lost his place in the ODI squad for the home series against the West Indies earlier this month, but made an impressive comeback with consistent performances in the Windies T20Is and the first game of the SL series.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that Bhuvneshwar is “making a point” and while nobody can take their place for granted in the Indian side, the Indian bowler has “picked himself up” after a poor outing in South Africa.

"He is again making a point. Yes, he had a pretty ordinary series in South Africa. But he has come back well. Again, look at the competition, nobody can take his place for granted. He has been a senior bowler for such a long time, the moment he slipped a little bit and questions were asked about him, he has picked himself up," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"He hasn't gone into a shell, thinking 'oh what is going to happen?'. He has worked harder, he has looked at his bowling and he is trying to get better with every passing day. And that's what is important. He is not resting on his laurels. He is saying with the extra pace and the bounce that I will get in Australia, he will in the frame," he added.

India will take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the series on Saturday.