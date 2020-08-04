‘The sound of his bat striking the ball gives great joy’: Former India batsman explains why Rohit Sharma can be unstoppable

cricket

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:43 IST

They both come from the Mumbai school of batting so trust Vinod Kambli to know exactly makes Rohit Sharma click. Rohit is currently one of the world’s greatest batsman, coming off a spectacular 2019 in which he not only topped the list of most ODI runs in a calendar year, but even succeeded as a Test opener, becoming the only player to have twin centuries in his maiden appearance as a Test opener.

Named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2019, Rohit became the first player in history to score five ODI centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. He surpassed MS Dhoni to hit the maximum number of sixes in international matches on Indian soil. Perhaps these are the reasons why Kambli reckons that Rohit, in full flow can be impossible to stop irrespective of the opposition.

“The sound of Rohit Sharma’s bat striking the ball gives great joy,” Kambli told India News. “When he is in form, no one can stop him, whether it is Australia or West Indies or whoever. Because this is a tradition of Mumbai cricket, if you are in form, then whether you are Lillee or whoever no one can stop you. As they say in Mumbai, loot as much as you can.”

Rohit and Virat Kohli are currently one of world cricket’s best batting pairs and Kambli feels both are classic examples of players who ensure their talent gets converted into something substantial. That said, Kambli believes despite Rohit’s wonderful start to his Test career as opener, the batsman will have to work his way to form post the Covid-19 pandemic-induced break.

“Rohit Sharma is also doing the same thing. The way he is batting, he has so many shots. The same is the case with Virat. The talent that they have, you need to do justice to that talent,” Kambli added. “When a player is in good form then whichever format it is, whether Test cricket, ODI or T20s, he can perform. The way he has started in Test cricket, he might have to regain his form to some extent after the break, but the way he plays is full of confidence.”