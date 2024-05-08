Sydney [Australia], : The trailer of the latest season of 'The Test' is out, tracing the Australian team's time in the United Kingdom during the ICC Men's World Test Championship 2023 Final against India, followed by the Ashes series. The Test, Season 3: Trailer released of series chronicling Australia's WTC23-win, Ashes

The upcoming season promises a behind-the-scenes view into the heart of the Australian camp, capturing their journey on a tour in which they lifted the WTC23 mace and retained the coveted Ashes urn.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Australia arrived in the UK ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship Final against India. Months before the finale, Australia succumbed to a 2-1 defeat away from home against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, setting the stage perfectly for yet another fierce contest between the two great modern-day rivals.

After opting to bowl first, India got the better of the Aussies in the early exchange, reducing them to 76/3 early in the second session of the opening day. However, what followed was an exceptional display of textbook Test match batting from Steve Smith at one end and the explosiveness of Travis Head at the other.

Together, they bailed Australia out of trouble and blew India away with a marathon 285-run stand while scoring a century each to propel their side to 468.

In reply, Rohit Sharma's men stumbled in their innings, with many batters getting solid starts but failing to convert them into big runs. Ajinkya Rahane, making his comeback, steadied India with a composed 89, aided by contributions from Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur in the lower order.

The Aussie pacers ran through India, accounting for nine of the 10 wickets as India were bowled out for 296.

India produced a much better bowling display in the second innings but the 173-run cushion that Australia had made the difference as they added 270 more runs to set a target of 444.

India began their chase steadily but stumbled with the loss of quick wickets, leaving Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane to lead the recovery from 93/3.

The experienced duo provided a glimmer of hope heading into the final day, with India requiring 280 runs with 7 wickets remaining.

However, Australia came out firing on all cylinders on Day 5 and once the two set batters fell early just short of half-centuries, the rest of the batting lineup fell apart. Pat Cummins' men bowled India out for 234 to clinch the mace and lift the World Test Championship for the very first time.

Australia barely had time to savour their triumph before diving into the Ashes series, commencing just five days after the WTC23 Final.

Australia pulled off a heist in the opening match, chasing down 281 in the final innings with Pat Cummins starring with the bat to win by two wickets in thrilling final-day action.

The second Test was equally enthralling, with Australia emerging victorious once again, this time by 43 runs.

Despite facing a 2-0 deficit, England staged a remarkable comeback, winning the next two Tests to level the series 2-2. However, it was Australia who ultimately claimed the urn in a gruelling and unforgettable series.

Pat Cummins, who spearheaded Australia's success on the tour, took a moment to contemplate the whirlwind two months of relentless cricket and the captivating off-field drama, all of which will be showcased in Season 3 of The Test.

"There are no greater rivals, and I know people will love taking an inside look at what was going on behind the scenes when season three launches on 24 May," said Pat Cummins.

"Winning the World Test Championship, which began our UK tour, was a victory the whole squad was enormously proud of. It was and still is a huge goal of ours. And as always, The Ashes brings with it plenty of controversy and defining moments. I am sure people from all walks will enjoy an exclusive look at what happens on and off the field during these campaigns," the World Cup-winning captain added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.