'The thinking has changed': Ex-India star explains why Jadeja pips Ashwin in overseas conditions

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has explained why Ravindra Jadeja has the upper hand over Ravichandran Ashwin, saying it's the Saurashtra all-rounder's ability to chip in with runs that make him a superior pick.

Ojha described the scenario when spin greats Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh were a part of the Test side, with the latter being picked as the main spinner when the opposition had more left-handers.

"When Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh were playing, the thinking of the team was different. The team management always wanted specialist spinners in the side which India had two in Kumble and Harbhajan. Both were quite exceptional. So Harbhajan would play when the opposition had more left-handers in the side and Kumble was mostly present as the first spinner in the team," said Ojha on cricket-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra's YouTube channel.

Talking about the present composition of the Indian team, Ojha said that the management and captain want to go with five batters, which makes Jadeja a handy option with the bat. The 33-year-old Jadeja, who has three triple tons in first-class cricket, is a consistent batter in overseason conditions. He has so far scored 908 runs in 22 Tests at an average of 30.26.

"Now, the thinking has changed. The captain wants to go with five batters. When you go in with five batters and have Jadeja as an option, he makes 30-40 runs on a consistent basis in away conditions and 60, 70, or 80 runs in Indian conditions.

"This makes both spinners play in India while Jadeja makes a strong case for himself for overseas Tests. Maybe that is why he is being selected over Ashwin," Ojha further said.

Jadeja, however, isn't a part of the Indian Test squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa. Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar were not available for selection due to injuries and are currently undergoing rehabilitation.

In absence of Jadeja, Jayant Yadav will look to shine, with Ashwin acting as the chief spinner of the side. India will play three Tests in South Africa, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion on December 26, with the subsequent two matches set to be played in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

