'The way BCCI kicked him out...': Ex-PAK spinner lists 3 reasons why SA Tour is Kohli's 'last chance' to prove himself

Virat Kohli's has had quite the tumultuous last few months. Apart from the century drought that has been haunting him for the last two years, Kohli's off-field issues have caught more attention. First, he gave up the RCB captaincy from IPL followed by his resignation from the T20I captaincy. Then, he was sacked as ODI captain by the BCCI and that piece of news oiled the rumour mill further. In the end, and by his own admission, Kohli says he is focussed on India's upcoming Test series against South Africa and former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes this could be his ‘last chance’ to prove himself as captain.

After losing the white-ball captaincy, Kohli will be more motivated than ever to prove to the fans and the cricketing fraternity that he's above all the undue chatter. Not like he has to but such is the nature of being a successful cricketer in the country; where the ‘Demi-Gods’ are put to test time and again.

Kaneria, while speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, listed three reasons why the upcoming SA tour for 33-year-old Kohli is extremely crucial.

"For Virat Kohli, it's a very big tour because India's never won a [Test] series in South Africa. They've won in England and Australia but this time in South Africa, it will be Virat Kohli's last chance as captain (to win a series in SA). He has got to score runs with the bat, he has got to make his team win, and he has to prove himself on the tour especially after the way the BCCI kicked him out (of the ODI captaincy)," said Kaneria, who bagged 261 wickets in 61 Tests.

India and SA will play three Tests and as many ODIs and the tour will begin with the first Test on December 26 at SuperSport Park, Centurion.