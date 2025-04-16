Menu Explore
"The way he performed today was really, really commendable": Nehal Wadhera praises Yuzvendra Chahal after his match-winning spell

ANI |
Apr 16, 2025 02:15 PM IST

After registering a win over defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders in the 31st encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) left-hand batter Nehal Wadhera lauded leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's exceptional bowling performance in the game

Chandigarh [India], : After registering a win over defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders in the 31st encounter of the Indian Premier League 2025, Punjab Kings left-hand batter Nehal Wadhera lauded leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's exceptional bowling performance in the game

"The way he performed today was really, really commendable": Nehal Wadhera praises Yuzvendra Chahal after his match-winning spell
"The way he performed today was really, really commendable": Nehal Wadhera praises Yuzvendra Chahal after his match-winning spell

Chahal bowled magnificently well in the game as he snapped four wickets in his spell of four overs, where he conceded 28 runs at an economy of 7. He took the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Ankrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh in his spell and was awarded the Player of the Match for this brilliant performance.

Speaking about the 34-year-old's performance, Wadhera, while speaking at the post-match press conference, said, " Looking at his stats today, he picked four crucial wickets despite being left-handers there. He got wicket of Rinku Singh which was very crucial for us. I think the way he was paced today, bowling wide slower balls, and he showed us all today mixing his pace, so I think this is what experience does to a bowler. He totally won us the game today. The way he performed today was really, really commendable."

Further, the uncapped Indian batter hailed other bowlers' performance as well, such as Marco Jansen , Arshdeep Singh , Glenn Maxwell , and Xavier Bartlell who played a crucial role in defending a mere total of 112 runs

"We were never short of confidence. We know that our bowlers are capable of doing well here. Yuzvendra Chahal, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh and Xavier Bartlett, the way all of them performed was really commendable. I think all the credit goes to the bowlers for the win. The batters didn't have a great day with the bat. I think they really compensated the game today," Nehal Wadhera added.

In one of the most astonishing feats in Indian Premier League history, Punjab Kings pulled off a remarkable 16-run victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring thriller at Mullanpur in the IPL 2025 season. The match will be remembered for PBKS successfully defending the lowest total ever in the league's history 111 runs.

With this victory, PBKS is at the fourth spot, with four wins and two losses and eight points. KKR is at the sixth spot, with three wins, four losses, and six points.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

