'The way people have treated and criticised him is not fair': Ex-BCCI selector 'sad' over Kohli leaving Test captaincy

It has been almost a week since Virat Kohli dropped the bombshell of an announcement that rocked Indian cricket. Kohli’s decision to step down as India’s Test captain last Saturday came as a shock to many. With Kohli stepping down as India’s T20I captain and later getting removed as ODI skipper, it was believed that the concept of split captaincy would finally be implemented in Indian cricket, but before that could come to fruition, Kohli parted ways with his official role as leader.

As was the case last time around, the development was met with plenty of speculations with rumours of rift between Kohli and the BCCI once again coming to the fore. And for all we know, while it may or may not be true, former selector Kiran More is finds the entire situation surrounding Kohli upsetting. More reckons Kohli’s treatment has been unfair, reminding of his accomplishments not only as a player, but even as a captain – the most successful skipper.

"The way he has left is a bit sad. The way people have treated him, and I am not talking of the BCCI, and criticised him was not fair. He has played a lot of cricket, he has done well for India. The way he played any form of cricket, he had that quality. He always showed the character that he wanted to win," More told News18.

"Let's not forget he is a World Cup winner (2011). He has got 70 international hundreds and is a special player. I am disappointed with the way people were talking about him and the way his captaincy was criticised. For me, he is a legend. Performance-wise, we cannot touch him. I am not worried about him stepping down from T20 or ODI captaincy. That is part of life. The way people were criticising him was not good."

Where does the Indian Test team go from here? With Rohit Sharma likely to take over, the Rohit-Rahul Dravid partnership is expected to come into full swing. The transition, reckons More, will take time and which is very normal. But as far as Kohli’s role is concerned, the former India keeper feels the star batter will be able to concentrate more on his batting while being part of the core leadership group.

"This always happens. People have to come together and regroup. That's the job of Rahul Dravid and the selectors. They are matured cricketers. It is not going to be easy and will take time for the Indian team to settle down. Test cricket is not easy, no matter what. You play Test cricket with your heart. He’s got to perform. Kohli’s 79 and 29 in Cape Town were like 150 on difficult pitch," said More.

"It is not easy to leave captaincy. He was the captain in all three formats. He must have decided to focus on his batting and win matches for the country. He has always played freely to score 70 international hundreds. Time comes in every captain’s life to move on. Every captain feels it and perhaps he has felt it now."

