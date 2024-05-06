Lucknow [India], : Following his side's 98-run win over Lucknow Super Giants , Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer lauded the opening pair of Sunil Narine and Phil Salt for their performances throughout the season. The way they're playing is pure bliss: KKR skipper Iyer lauds Narine-Salt opening pair

An all-round KKR went to the top of the points table with a 98 run win over LSG at Lucknow om Sunday, with Narine delivering an all-round show and Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakrawarthy bowling magnificent spells.

Following the game, Iyer said in the post-match presentation, "The last 6 matches in the dressing room there has been havoc, teammates are coming in and asking skip what is happening, we are losing tosses, but we are winning games that's what matters. We had a great start in the powerplay. Sunil mentioned in the time-out that anything around 200 is good."

"A lefty-righty combination makes thing difficult for the opposition, the bowlers have to change their plans and that makes a difference. It is all about the freedom, to go out and express themselves. We want to go out and be positive whatever the situation is, sometimes it does not work out but sometimes it does. They have been splendid for us, the way they are playing their shots is pure bliss. They are setting us up and giving is momentum and no matter what the situation is, we are playing with a positive mindset," he added.

Coming to the game, LSG opted to field first after winning the toss. Narine's 81, combined with solid knocks from Phil Salt , Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ramandeep Singh took KKR to 235/6 in their 20 overs.

Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi and Yudhvir Singh got a wicket each.

In run chase of 236, Lucknow lost wickets at regular intervals. Marcus Stoinis and skipper KL Rahul were the top scorers as LSG bundled out for 137 in 16.1 overs.

Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy were the top wicket takers for KKR.

KKR is at the top with eight wins, three losses and 16 points. LSG is at fifth with six wins, five losses and 12 points.

Sunil Narine took home the 'Player of the Match' for his one wicket and 81 run knock.

