New Delhi, [India] April 19 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru seamer Josh Hazlewood acknowledged the unusual nature of his team's schedule but emphasised the positive takeaway from their previous game, particularly their successful bowling performance. "The way we went about on the field was really positive": Josh Hazlewood

He believed this momentum would be crucial for their upcoming match against the Punjab Kings on Sunday.

"I think, you know, it's quite an unreal schedule these few days. We play them again, well, tomorrow now . So, yeah, it's something different. But I think, you know, the way we went about it in the field, I think it's a huge positive to take, you know, I think it was five wickets, put them under a little bit of pressure there, chasing a small total. I think we can take that momentum into the next game, which is obviously pretty soon," Josh Hazlewood said in the post-match presentation.

Hazlewood expressed confidence in his team's ability to bounce back in the next game. He observed their strong batting performance in away games, both chasing and setting totals, and believed they could continue this success.

"We've seen in the away games, they've batted beautifully and we've chased, we've set totals. So no doubt we'll bounce back tomorrow and we'll come out again," he added.

Tim David's 25-ball 50 helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru post a total of 95 on the board after an embarrassing collapse that saw them lose seven wickets for just 42 runs.

Josh Hazlewood's stunning spell of 3/14 gave RCB hope, but Punjab Kings sealed a five-wicket win with 11 balls to spare on Saturday in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB continued their winless run at home with their third successive defeat at Bengaluru. The teams will meet again on Sunday, , in Mullanpur.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.