"The woman who inspired me is my mom": Shreyas Iyer on Mother's day

ANI |
May 11, 2025 05:32 PM IST

On the auspicious occasion of Mother's Day, Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer opened up about who has been his pillar of strength and Inspiration.

"The woman who inspired me is my mom": Shreyas Iyer on Mother's day

In a video posted by PBKS on X on Sunday, Iyer said, "The woman who inspired me is my mom. She's been the pillar of my life. She has supported me through thick and thin, and she is like a talisman for me, especially during my matrimonial period."

Iyer was initially acquired by Delhi Daredevils, now known as Delhi Capitals , during the 2015 Indian Premier League auction for 2.6 crore. That season, Iyer scored 439 runs and was awarded the IPL Emerging Player of the Year award. In the subsequent six seasons, he solidified his position on the team and assumed the role of captain, consistently amassing over 400 runs in four seasons.

In 2018, he succeeded Gautam Gambhir as the captain of the Delhi Capitals during the middle of the 11th season. The team ended up at the bottom of the league standings. Nevertheless, Shreyas demonstrated his leadership abilities in the next season, guiding the Capitals to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

With him at the helm, the franchise reached the finals for the first time in 2020, although they were ultimately defeated by the Mumbai Indians. Shreyas' most significant accomplishment as an IPL captain came last year when he steered Kolkata Knight Riders to win the IPL title.

Before the IPL 2025 mega-auction, he was released by the franchise and subsequently joined Punjab Kings for an impressive 26.75 crore. The Mumbai batter has been leading PBKS with great determination in IPL 2025. Under his leadership, PBKS has secured 16 points from 12 matches, tallying seven victories and three losses.

In the current IPL season, Shreyas has accumulated 405 runs over 12 matches, boasting an impressive average of 50.63 and a noteworthy strike rate of 180.81. He has scored four half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 97 against the Gujarat Titans .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

