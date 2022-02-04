'There are certain parameters. It'll be announced': Ganguly provides update on Kohli's successor as India's Test captain

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday gave a massive update on Virat Kohli's successor as India's Test captain, while opening up on the kind of skipper he wants India to have after the 33-year-old's tenure ended last month.

Kohli shocked world cricket last month with his decision to step down from Test captaincy, a day after India lost the Test series in Cape Town against South Africa.

Following the announcement, many have emerged as possible candidates with vice-captain Rohit Sharma as the frontrunner while there are three other possibilities in KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah.

Remaining tight-lipped regarding the name of Kohli's successor, Ganguly, when asked about the kind of Test captain he is looking at, replied, “Obviously, there are certain parameters of leadership and whoever fits the bill will be the next Indian Test captain. I believe selectors will have a name in mind and they will discuss it with office-bearers -- President and Secretary -- and it will be announced in due course of time.”

Kohli had earlier stepped down from T20I captaincy in October, after the end of India's campaign in the T20I World Cup in the UAE. A month later, he was removed from ODI captaincy as the selectors found no logic in India having two different white-ball captains. Rohit was later named as India's new limited-overs captain.

Rohit began his tenure in T20Is with a 3-0 clean sweep against New Zealand at home last November, but missed the ODI series in January against South Africa after he failed to recover from the hamstring injury he had incurred. Fit-again Rohit will hence begin his tenure as full-time ODI captain in the three-match series against West Indies at home which begins from February 6 onwards.