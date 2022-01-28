'There are mature people on both sides, things shouldn’t come out in public': Ex-KKR star on BCCI-Kohli captaincy saga

Indian cricket has witnessed a massive shift in the past few months. A lively Virat Kohli last year was leading the team in all three formats. Cut to the present day and the flamboyant cricketer isn't a part of the leadership bunch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 33-year-old Kohli relinquished Test captaincy to send the cricketing world into a frenzy. The unexpected move was preceded by him giving up T20I leadership and the BCCI sacking him as ODI skipper. His exit from the power has got everyone talking, with some puzzled by his unceremonious farewell that put a question mark over his relationship with the Indian board.

ALSO READ | 'He's using his brain; not that reckless kid anymore': Karthik identifies India's No.6 batter to solve middle order woes

Many former players have weighed in on the captaincy saga and Manoj Tiwary also spoke about the development, saying Kohli's adieu had an impact on the team environment. He also said that the split between Kohli & the BCCI should've been handled in a better way instead of the controversy gaining public attention.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It affects the team environment for sure. A healthy and good atmosphere is necessary to be in a good space, as a team and also as an individual. Everyone has seen that things haven’t been going well between the BCCI and Virat. It shouldn’t have happened in public," Tiwary told Sportskeeda.

"There are mature people on both sides, so these things shouldn’t come out in public. As a sports fan, it has made me unhappy. What it does is it transfers the energy, whether good or bad, to others because whoever is close to one individual will subconsciously keep thinking about this controversy," he further said.

Kohli's exit from the captaincy bunch had its repurcussions in South Africa, where the Indian team first lost the Test series 1-2 and got swept 0-3 in the ODI series. The captaincy saga started with Kohli relinquishing T20I captaincy before the T20 World Cup last year and Tiwary believes the issue eventually burgeoned with time due to lack of communication.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The T20 World Cup was our priority a few months back, but Virat announced his intention to relinquish the T20I captaincy just before the tournament. Now that’s not what you would expect from a captain as a fan. All your energy should’ve been focused on the T20 World Cup.

"However, once the focus shifted to the captaincy issue, the problem began to snowball into a bigger controversy that could’ve been avoided. The problem could’ve been resolved via a face-to-face meeting, which I think didn’t happen," Tiwary further added.