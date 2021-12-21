'There is talk about him not playing the 2nd and 3rd Test': Gavaskar rates India's chances of winning in South Africa

As India gear up to play their seventh Test series in South Africa, many feel that this is a golden opportunity for the Asian giants to register their maiden series win in the country. India have won three Tests in South Africa but a series win has always eluded them. However, this time around, with Virat Kohli and his unit establishing themselves as arguably the best touring Test side, after beating Australia and England on their home turfs, there is a strong reason to believe that they can script history in South Africa too.

Joining the bandwagon is the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. The former India captain feels this is India's best chance to do what no other Indian team has done before – win a Test series in the rainbow nation. Ahead of the start of the first Test in Centurion on Boxing Day, Gavaskar listed a couple of reasons as to why India may hold the edge against the Proteas.

"Coming to India's tour of South Africa, the turmoil with the release of the SJN report indicting three former South African greats is certainly not going to help the home team," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

With South Africa already without the likes of AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, both of whom have retired from Test cricket, they are likely to field a further depleted side with reports of Quinton de Kock possibly missing part of the Test series. De Kock's wife Sasha is expected to give birth to the couple's first child, during the same time. It could rule him out of the second and third Tests, especially given the bio-bubble conditions.

"There is also talk about Quinton de Kock, who loves Indian bowling, not being available to play the second and third Test. That weakens a fragile batting line-up even more and presents India with its best-ever chance of winning a Test series there," Gavaskar pointed out.

It was back in 2018 where India’s win over South Africa in Johannesburg proved to be the first step towards the team playing some impressive cricket overseas, and Gavaskar reckons that if India can attain the 'crowning jewel' of winning in South Africa, it would mark the completion of an entire circle.

"If they do that it will truly be the crowning glory and complete the circle of India winning a Test series in every Test-playing country. South Africa is the last hurdle and once that’s done then the sky is the limit for Indian cricket," the former batter added.

