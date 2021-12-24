'There's a lot of political correctness': Glenn McGrath explains how 'IPL and the BBL' are impacting Ashes 'battle'

The ongoing Ashes series has been a fairly one-sided affair so far, with Australia winning the first-two Tests of the five-match series with relative ease. Australia registered a dominant nine-wicket win in the opening game in Brisbane and followed it with a 275-run victory in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. England's uninspired performances have drawn criticism from the former cricketers from both sides, with Joe Root's captaincy skills under significant scanner.

Legendary former Aussie pacer Glenn McGrath has also been critical of England's performances in the Ashes so far, and insisted that the competitive edge – which the Ashes is known for – is missing. Recalling an Ashes series from his playing days, McGrath pointed out that the players are relatively more “nice” to each other nowadays.

“It can be a little bit too nice sometimes,” he said, as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald.

“That’s the way everything’s going, isn’t it? There’s a lot of political correctness. People are a bit nervous about being aggressive and playing hard. I remember, when Nasser Hussain came out here with England, they weren’t even allowed to talk to us or say ‘G’day’.

“It’s all about body language. How much does it mean, representing your country? England have to go back to the drawing board and have a real good think about this.”

The Aussie, who ended his stellar career with 563 Test wickets in 124 matches, said that leagues like the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League have helped the players familiarise, which, in turn, dents the competitive edge.

“With the IPL [Indian Premier League] and the Big Bash, these players know one another well. You see batsmen and bowlers joking around. I’d like to see some emotion out in the middle," said McGrath.

“I’d love there to be more of a battle,” he says. “Australia aren’t going to take their foot off the throttle, now that they have Pat Cummins coming back. James Anderson looks like he’s down on pace, and the ball’s not swinging. This could get pretty ugly very quickly.”

